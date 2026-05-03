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Pundit impressed with how Arsenal performed against Fulham

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Joe Hart observed Arsenal’s victory against Fulham and expressed admiration for their overall approach, as the Gunners delivered an accomplished and controlled performance. Mikel Arteta’s side demonstrated both quality and intent, reinforcing their determination to challenge for the league title.

Arsenal secured a convincing 3-0 win, with all three goals arriving in the first half. Their fast start set the tone for the match, as they asserted dominance early and proved difficult for Fulham to contain. The performance highlighted their ability to combine attacking efficiency with defensive stability.

A commanding first half display

The Gunners approached the game with a clear purpose, taking their chances early and maintaining pressure throughout the opening period. Their sharpness in front of goal and composure in possession allowed them to effectively dictate the tempo, leaving little opportunity for their opponents to respond.

Hart, watching the match unfold, recognised the significance of such a display, particularly in the context of the title race. A victory for Arsenal not only strengthened their position but also increased the pressure on Manchester City, his former club, as the competition intensifies.

Hart’s assessment and title race insight

Speaking as reported by BBC Live, Hart praised Arsenal’s execution and mentality. He said, “That was a great performance, really solid. They took chances early, looked like they wanted more, looked like they wanted to kill the game in the first half, then they could think about Tuesday. So credit to them.”

He further reflected on the demands of competing at the top level, stating, “It’s not difficult to shake off a midweek game in the middle of a title race. You live each game when you’re at the top, like Arsenal are. There’s no better feeling. Absolutely no better feeling. So taking care of business in each game is really easy.”

These remarks underline the importance of consistency and focus as Arsenal continue their pursuit of the title. Maintaining this level of performance will be essential if they are to sustain their challenge and ultimately secure the championship.

Arsenal’s display against Fulham serves as a strong indicator of their credentials, but continued excellence will be required in the decisive stages of the season.

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