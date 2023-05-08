Pundit insists Arsenal cannot land both their big-money targets

Arsenal is targeting a move for Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice and both players could be teammates at the Emirates next season.

The Gunners have been in the running for either player for some time and must decide if they want both or one when this term ends.

Mikel Arteta’s side has impressed this season and their goal remains to continue progressing as they rebuild their squad.

However, it remains unclear how much their transfer budget would be in the summer.

Rice and Caicedo will not come cheap as they play for clubs who know their worth and will demand top-dollar.

Both could set Arsenal back by £200m, which is a fee Gabby Agbonlahor does not believe they can pay.

The former Aston Villa man tells Football Insider:

“I do think Declan Rice and Caicedo would be good business, a good pair – but I can’t see them spending £200m on both of them.

“It’s got to be one or the other.

“I think Caicedo will want to leave Brighton this summer and that new contract isn’t likely to stop that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice and Caicedo are top players and we witnessed first-hand during the January transfer window that Brighton will demand a huge fee to sell Caicedo.

David Moyes has also insisted that Rice will only leave them for a record fee, so we probably have to choose one of both players.

