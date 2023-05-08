Pundit insists Arsenal cannot land both their big-money targets

Arsenal is targeting a move for Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice and both players could be teammates at the Emirates next season.
The Gunners have been in the running for either player for some time and must decide if they want both or one when this term ends.
Mikel Arteta’s side has impressed this season and their goal remains to continue progressing as they rebuild their squad.
However, it remains unclear how much their transfer budget would be in the summer.
Rice and Caicedo will not come cheap as they play for clubs who know their worth and will demand top-dollar.
Both could set Arsenal back by £200m, which is a fee Gabby Agbonlahor does not believe they can pay.
The former Aston Villa man tells Football Insider:
“I do think Declan Rice and Caicedo would be good business, a good pair – but I can’t see them spending £200m on both of them.
“It’s got to be one or the other.
“I think Caicedo will want to leave Brighton this summer and that new contract isn’t likely to stop that.”
Rice and Caicedo are top players and we witnessed first-hand during the January transfer window that Brighton will demand a huge fee to sell Caicedo.
David Moyes has also insisted that Rice will only leave them for a record fee, so we probably have to choose one of both players.
Perhaps Balogun, Holding and 50m might tempt Brighton to part with Caicedo who would be my first priority signing.
I think Rice is a done deal (yes I remember Mudryk) and, with the CL revenue, see no reason why Caicedo cannot also be added.
Not sure why Balogun would be sold, as he was given a new contract, sent out on loan to prove himself and, for me, has done just that.
If Rob Holding was to go, the pairing of him and Dunk would be a very good one.
Great to see Tierney doing what he does best yesterday Grandad, defending properly!!
Yes indeed Ken.He made us a lot more solid at the back when he came on and perhaps Arteta needs to revert to a more conventional back four set up and accept that the “inverted” set up has its flaws.I thought Kiwior did very well yesterday Ken and I think he will be real competition for Gabriel next season assuming Saliba recovers quickly and returns as our first choice right centre back.
Without wishing to sound greedy- we must have them both. Find the dosh someway, somehow. They are both versatile and can fortify us in many ways.
I’m beginning to think that the defence may not need the overhaul that I thought would be necessary (although we need a recruit for the back). We should keep Tierney so that we don’t have to worry about forking out for another LB (some may argue that he could fetch us money, but it’s swings and roundabouts I think).
Agree again regarding Kiwior, two excellent games.
I think we look and play so much better with a back four – we have a proven left back, why not use him and see Zinchenko used as a attacking midfielder?