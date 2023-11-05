Pundit insists Arsenal does not have the squad to win the league

Jamie Carragher was disappointed with Arsenal’s performance in their match against Newcastle and reckons they do not have the squad to win the league.

After coming close to becoming the champions of England in the last campaign, the Gunners splashed the cash on some new players to improve their options.

Among their new signings, only Declan Rice has improved the group, and most have not made Arsenal stronger.

Having been unbeaten for much of the season, Gooners dreamed of winning the league and even doing so with an unbeaten record, but they lost to Newcastle yesterday.

Carragher does not think they have the squad that can conquer England and points out some weaknesses in their group.

The ex-Liverpool man said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Have Arsenal got a centre forward and a goalkeeper to win the league? I don’t think they have.

“For me, Ramsdale’s not going to win the league. Raya is all over the place.

“Bringing Declan Rice in improves it, but it doesn’t seem fluid, players were playing out of their skin last season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Premier League is tough and we discovered last season that we needed to improve our squad to achieve this significantly.

It does not seem like we did in the summer and now we have to win our next game to avoid slumping into a poor run of form.

