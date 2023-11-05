Pundit insists Arsenal does not have the squad to win the league

Jamie Carragher was disappointed with Arsenal’s performance in their match against Newcastle and reckons they do not have the squad to win the league.
After coming close to becoming the champions of England in the last campaign, the Gunners splashed the cash on some new players to improve their options.
Among their new signings, only Declan Rice has improved the group, and most have not made Arsenal stronger.
Having been unbeaten for much of the season, Gooners dreamed of winning the league and even doing so with an unbeaten record, but they lost to Newcastle yesterday.
Carragher does not think they have the squad that can conquer England and points out some weaknesses in their group.
The ex-Liverpool man said, as quoted by The Sun:
“Have Arsenal got a centre forward and a goalkeeper to win the league? I don’t think they have.
“For me, Ramsdale’s not going to win the league. Raya is all over the place.
“Bringing Declan Rice in improves it, but it doesn’t seem fluid, players were playing out of their skin last season.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Winning the Premier League is tough and we discovered last season that we needed to improve our squad to achieve this significantly.
It does not seem like we did in the summer and now we have to win our next game to avoid slumping into a poor run of form.
he is right, we don’t have the squad and squad management is a real issue with our Manager. If the A team is fit we are as good as anyone, injuries hurt and we have quite a few. Arteta doesn’t trust the supporting cast and cannot manage a squad. He is good with the first choice but after that he fumbles a lot. The supposed strengthening has not strengthened. So bring Edu into this criticism as well. Rice has been incredible. Havartz has been mediocre at best, and that might be generous. Raya is just as prone to an error as Ramsdale was, maybe moreso. And even more, it looks like Ramsdale’s confidence has been shot too. Still, it is early and the injured will come back. If we can stay close we may still have a chance.
Nothing is ever Arteta’s fault (at least in his own mind) so after the Newcastle game its not surprising it was all about VAR. What he should have been asking was why, when Howe figured out how to nullify Arsenal’s wide men, there was no plan B. Was it because the Arsenal squad doesn’t have the necessary options or because Arteta doesn’t have the tactical intelligence ? Its not just about numbers (though that’s important) it’s also about flexibility.