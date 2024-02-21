Pundit insists Arsenal had a good game against Porto and can still go through

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon does not believe Arsenal deserved to lose their game against FC Porto tonight because the Gunners did most things right.

Everyone knew FC Porto would be tricky opponents to face, especially in Portugal, and they lived up to expectations, especially at the back.

This limited Arsenal and it was a game that could easily be won by a mistake or a wonder goal.

Galeno scored from a superb effort to hand the Portuguese side a first-leg advantage deep into added time.

However, Lennon does not think there is anything to criticise Arsenal for because the Gunners had a good game.

He also does not believe the game is over yet and expects Arsenal to turn it around with a victory at the Emirates.

He tells the BBC:

“I don’t think Arsenal did a lot wrong and I don’t think 1-0 will be enough for Porto going to the Emirates.

“You have to credit Porto, they had an excellent defensive structure, worked really hard, Arsenal matched them in those areas to be fair.

“At 0-0 there is always that potential for a deflection or a wonder goal like we’ve seen tonight. It was a wonder strike from Galeno.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Porto deserves credit for keeping our attackers at bay, and they worked really hard to achieve this over the 90 minutes.

However, the tie is far from over, and we will face them at the Emirates prepared with the lessons we got from this loss.