Pundit insists Arsenal has a good chance of making the top four next season

Kevin Campbell insists only Manchester City and Liverpool are guaranteed a spot in the Premier League’s top four next season, which means Arsenal has a chance of making it.

Mikel Arteta’s team came close to sealing a return to the Champions League in the just-concluded campaign and fans expect that to be the next step.

However, the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham will also be in the running and they are formidable opponents for the Gunners to face.

But Campbell believes only two spots are guaranteed, the other two could go to any club that works hard enough to earn it.

He tells Football Insider: “There is going to be a lot of teams vying for those places. Fourth spot is not a given for anybody.

“The two teams you can rely on are Man City and Liverpool. The rest will be competing. Nobody can tell me Spurs are guaranteed top four next season just because they have [Antonio] Conte. They will be in the fight like everyone else.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We can truly finish next season inside the top four if we work hard enough to achieve that.

However, other clubs will feel the same way, so we need to get our summer recruitments right and train properly for the start of the season.

