Pundit insists Arsenal has a good chance of making the top four next season

Kevin Campbell insists only Manchester City and Liverpool are guaranteed a spot in the Premier League’s top four next season, which means Arsenal has a chance of making it.
Mikel Arteta’s team came close to sealing a return to the Champions League in the just-concluded campaign and fans expect that to be the next step.
However, the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham will also be in the running and they are formidable opponents for the Gunners to face.
But Campbell believes only two spots are guaranteed, the other two could go to any club that works hard enough to earn it.
He tells Football Insider: “There is going to be a lot of teams vying for those places. Fourth spot is not a given for anybody.
“The two teams you can rely on are Man City and Liverpool. The rest will be competing. Nobody can tell me Spurs are guaranteed top four next season just because they have [Antonio] Conte. They will be in the fight like everyone else.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We can truly finish next season inside the top four if we work hard enough to achieve that.
However, other clubs will feel the same way, so we need to get our summer recruitments right and train properly for the start of the season.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
We need new recruitment in some positions, I hope Arteta n EDU can pull up genius signing. We’re few player away from top four. FA cup or league cup with Europa cup to make 2022/23 season splendid
Yes, I’m very optimistic about next season 🔴⚪️
I would only share you optimism if we get the additional signings we need this summer. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be that optimistic at all. We need at least six great signings (based on likely departing squad members) before we can even contemplate top six let alone top four. Our squad is too thin for the addition of European football. We will be playing Thursday’s and Sunday’s (Not including cup games). We need some excellent recruitment or next season is likely to see us finish back to eighth position!
Can’t rule Newcastle out of that equation they will spend big this summer and Howe has done a great job.
That’s right, Kev82. I’m sure Newcastle, West Ham, Leicester and even Aston Villa are going to strengthen well this summer. Manure will look to fix things too. The battle for top four will be the toughest it’s been for years. We will have to be exceptional and have much more depth than we have right now if we want to be in the mix!
I don’t see us getting top 4 GR I think our best route back into the Champions league is by winning Europa League which will be extremely difficult especially with United in there. I’m not so much worried about Leicester but those others teams you mention will be a worry, I think Villa might be a surprise package they’ve already signed Coutinho and Kamara and we’re still in May.
Another rebuild season.
6 new players.
Release /sell 9.
Any where between 3rd and 9th in the league.
EL quarter final.
FA Cup/Carabao all depend on the draw.