Pundit insists Arsenal has a player that has “everything you’d want”

Former Leeds United striker, Noel Whelan, has praised Emile Smith Rowe for being the complete midfielder.

As the Arsenal star continues to deliver some fine performances, he insists the 21-year-old has everything you want from your attacking midfielder.

Whelan told Football Insider: “He’s got everything you’d want for a midfield player.

“He’s got the energy, tenacity and definitely has the quality – he can come up with assists and goals too.

“All in all, he’s the full midfield package. He can take the game by the scruff of the neck with his leadership and character, which at his age is very rare.

“Last season we saw him take the Premier League by storm – he was Arsenal’s catalyst and was playing like their captain, almost, the way he dragged them through the season.

“He’s definitely got the England squad written all over him.

“For a young player given so much responsibility, he’s proven he can handle that and use it well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe has emerged as one of the most exciting English talents and Arsenal is lucky to have him in the squad.

The Englishman has continued to deliver fine performances for us to watch and can only get better, considering that he is just 21.

He has goals, knows how to pass and can beat his man.

Some players have one of either skill, but Smith Rowe has perfected these and keeps getting better.

Mikel Arteta can confidently build our midfield around him now and because he is skilled at evading tackles, I think he would avoid any long-term injury like the ones that plagued Jack Wilshere’s career.

Smith Rowe has 2 goals and 2 assists from 9 Premier League matches this season.