Pundit insists Arsenal has no world-class players

Former Premier League player Stan Collymore has shared his perspective on the calibre of players within the competition. He contends that there are no players of world-class status within the top clubs, including Arsenal.

Despite Arsenal’s elevated status as one of the league’s top teams and their near miss in last season’s title race, Collymore maintains that world-class players are absent from their ranks.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has undertaken significant strengthening, with notable acquisitions such as Kai Havertz and Declan Rice enhancing the squad’s overall potency compared to the preceding campaign.

Additionally, Arsenal boasts the talents of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. Other prominent clubs, like Chelsea, have made substantial investments in securing world-class talents.

However, Collymore remains unimpressed and steadfastly believes that these clubs lack players who meet the criteria of being truly world-class performers.

He tells Caught Offside:

“It’s not just Chelsea that don’t have any world-class players. It’s the same at a lot of top clubs. Think about it, where are all the 25 to 27-year-old world-class players? – Man United don’t have any. Spurs don’t have any. Arsenal don’t have any. We see a lot of young players with high potential and a lot of older players, who are, or were world-class, such as 32-year-old Kevin De Bruyne, but where are all the world-class players in their prime?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to understand why Collymore thinks this way. Saka is one player being ranked among the best youngsters in the world and Odegaard has also been superb for us, just like William Saliba.

These players deserve more respect and credit from Collymore, but his opinion does not exactly count.

