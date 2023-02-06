Pundit insists Arsenal have not missed Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has not played for Arsenal since the World Cup after returning from the competition with an injury that required surgical intervention.

The Brazilian was the club’s main attacker before then, but Eddie Nketiah has stepped up well to maintain Arsenal’s Premier League charge.

The young Englishman saw very little football in the first half of the season, but Jesus’ injury has given him a chance to show he has what it takes to deliver some terrific performances.

Now the Brazilian is working hard on his return and there have been debates about if he should bench Nketiah when he is fit, but Frank McAvennie does not think that should happen because Nketiah has earned his place on the team.

The former West Ham man said to Football Insider:

“I do not think they have missed him.

“Nketiah is scoring goals and you can see Arteta was able to bring that out of him.

“Jesus coming back is competition now. Arsenal changed as soon as him and [Oleksandr] Zinchenko came from Man City. Two winners walked into that dressing room and just changed the direction of everyone in there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been a superb signing for us and the Brazilian is one player we can trust to continue delivering fine performances.

However, Nketiah has earned his place in the team and Jesus must be prepared to spend some time on the bench.

