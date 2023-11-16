Pundit insists Arsenal is 25-goal-a-season striker away from winning Premier League

Paul Robinson insists Arsenal can win the Premier League if they can sign a 25-goal-a-season striker.

The Gunners nearly won the Premier League in the last campaign and have improved their squad to ensure they compete better this term.

However, one position they lack some quality in is the goalscoring area, and former England number one Robinson believes if they fix this problem, they can win the league.

He tells Football Insider:

“In terms of a striker, I’ve said since the start of the season that they’re a 25-goal-a-season man away from winning the league.

“They are serious title contenders again. They’ve got the depth this year and have proved they can compete in the Champions League and Premier League.

“Jesus has been outstanding, but he doesn’t do it regularly. Nketiah isn’t going to score 25 goals a season although he is a top-class player.

“I genuinely believe Arsenal are that striker away from being on par with Man City.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some fine strikers in our group, but we lack a goalscorer who can score the goals we need.

We have invested in other areas of the team and the next position to bolster is the striker spot.

However, we may have to wait until the summer to make the right signing because no team will sell a top goalscorer for us at the season’s midpoint.

Any player we sign might also struggle to settle at the club because he did not start the term with us.

