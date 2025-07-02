Pundit insists Arsenal is better suited to coveted attacker than Tottenham

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Eberechi Eze this summer, but they face stiff competition from rivals Tottenham Hotspur, setting up a North London derby off the pitch for the Crystal Palace star’s signature.

Eze has been one of the Premier League’s most impressive attacking players over the past few seasons. After steady development with Palace, he enjoyed a standout campaign that included an FA Cup triumph and Europa League qualification. His performances have earned him regular call-ups to the England squad, further underlining his growing influence at the highest level.

The Gunners have followed Eze’s progress for some time, having previously been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder. They are now convinced the time is right to make a formal move. Having once played in Arsenal’s youth setup before being released, Eze could see a return to the club as a full-circle moment in his career.

Gunners Confident of Winning the Race

Arsenal are reportedly confident that they can convince the 27-year-old to choose them over their North London neighbours. Their strong recent record in domestic and European competition, coupled with Mikel Arteta’s clear vision for his squad, is seen as a major factor working in their favour.

Tottenham are also firm admirers and are believed to be equally keen to bring Eze to their squad. A move to either club would represent a major step forward in the player’s career, though some believe Arsenal would be the better fit.

Speaking to Football Insider, football executive Keith Wyness said:

“I think Eze is going to end up with Arsenal, in my opinion. I think that suits him as well, that would be a very exciting move for Arsenal. With Saka as well, that would be an interesting, really flair-driven group.”

A Natural Fit at the Emirates

Eze’s technical quality, creativity, and ability to break down defences would complement Arsenal’s current squad well. His addition could provide another dimension to the Gunners’ attack, particularly when paired with players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Should the move materialise, Arsenal would be securing one of the most talented and versatile midfielders in the Premier League, an asset capable of making an immediate impact.

