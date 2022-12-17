Pundit insists Arsenal is in a position to keep Saka despite interest from Man City

Noel Whelan believes Arsenal has developed to a level where they can keep their best players and Bukayo Saka will be hard for Manchester City to sign.

The attacker still needs to sign a contract extension at the club, which has piqued the interest of City, and the EPL champions could move for him.

Saka is one of the finest English players around now and proved his worth at the World Cup before the Three Lions exited the competition.

As talks with Arsenal drags on, City will be confident they can steal him from the Emirates, but Whelan believes that will be too difficult now.

He said to Football Insider:

“Arsenal have progressed under Arteta, they will be challenging – and that will have been the big demand for a player like Saka.

“Two years ago you couldn’t have said that.

“I think this season has been a head-turner for the Arsenal players, and they realise now that they can achieve anything by staying at the club.

“It would take something extraordinary to prise him away from that project, in my opinion.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has become a global superstar, so we expect other clubs to become interested in a move for him.

The youngster has continued to develop well, but he is still very young and we expect him to remain loyal to his roots.

As he returns from the World Cup break, the club should speed up their interest in keeping him.

