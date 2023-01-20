Pundit insists Arsenal is not showing signs of cracking anytime soon

Arsenal’s form this season is convincing enough, with Jamie Carragher insisting he doesn’t see Mikel Arteta’s men cracking under any kind of pressure soon.

Arsenal is gunning for an unlikely league title after struggling to make the top four last season. In almost every matchday, the Gunners give a reason to believe they mean business.

Mikel Arteta’s men have lost just one league game all season, which was against Manchester United last year and have beaten the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Some fans and pundits still think the north Londoners will bottle the title, but Carragher has not seen a sign that will happen.

He writes in his column in the Telegraph:

“At the moment, they are slight favourites because even with 19 games remaining, if they win their game in hand, eight points is a big lead.

‘If it extends to 10 or 11 rather than gets cut to six or five, Arsenal will enter ‘it is theirs to lose’ territory, piling the pressure on City to go on one of their long, winning runs to catch-up.

‘Nothing I have seen so far suggests Arsenal will implode.’

It is clear to some fans and pundits now that we are the real deal, but that should not affect our players.

There are almost 20 more matches to play in the league and the best way to win most of the fixtures is to maintain our high standards.

