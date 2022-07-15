Pundit insists Arsenal man has asked to be sold and there is no way back

Frank McAvennie believes Bernd Leno is still leaving Arsenal even though they have taken him on their preseason tour.

The German lost his number one spot at the Emirates last season when the Gunners added Aaron Ramsdale to their squad.

He has been the second choice since then, but Matt Turner’s arrival in this transfer window could push him further down the pecking order.

That might make him leave the Emirates, and Arsenal is happy to sanction his sale.

The German remains one of the most talented players in Mikel Arteta’s squad, and he should ideally be in the manager’s plans.

But signing a new goalie is a clear message from Arsenal that he is not in their long-term plans.

Former player turned pundit, McAvennie, believes he has asked to be sold.

He tells Football Insider:

“If he says to the manager I want to stay then there’s no better time to have a look at him than when you go away on a preseason trip.

“The bond the players get with the coaching staff, going away for a week or a couple of weeks, that bonding session does you for the whole season.

“Leno might want to play but he’s not part of the team because he doesn’t mix with anyone. I think he’s a talent, I think the only reason they would sell him is if he wanted to go. He’s got to make up his mind.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leno is too good to become the third choice at Arsenal and he will not be comfortable playing that role at the Emirates.

This is why it is expected that he will push to leave the club. However, any suitor must meet our asking price.