Pundit insists Arsenal man is nowhere near top class

Matt Turner could be the USA’s number one at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, even though he is the second choice and rarely plays at Arsenal.

The American joined the Gunners in the summer and remains keen on becoming their number one ahead of Aaron Ramsdale.

However, he has yet to succeed in that regard so far and it is hard to see that happening unless the Englishman is injured.

USA will be keen to impress at this World Cup after missing out on the last one and Turner will be an essential member of their squad.

However, former Everton man Kevin Kilbane is not a fan of the shot-stopper and insists the goalie isn’t top-class.

He told Off the Ball: “Turner, the goalkeeper, who has now signed for Arsenal.

“I don’t rate him. I don’t see him as a real top-class goalkeeper.

“I don’t see them (the USA) where they maybe see themselves at.”

Turner turned heads with some fine saves in the MLS, but there is better competition outside the States.

The Premier League, Champions League and World Cup are definitely played at a higher standard.

However, he will get a unique chance to prove he is a top goalie if he mans the goalposts in matches for his nation during the competition.

