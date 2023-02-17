Pundit insists Arsenal midfield target will leave this summer

Former West Ham man Tony Cottee believes this is Declan Rice’s last season with the Irons as he is linked with a move to Arsenal.

The midfielder is one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League and looks set to join a bigger club.

Rice is concerned about not winning trophies and wants to compete in the Champions League.

This puts Arsenal in a very good position to compete for his signature and the Gunners have been handed a boost in that regard.

Speaking about the English midfielder, Cottee tells The Sun:

“If West Ham had a successful team that was winning things, Declan wouldn’t be leaving. There would be no reason to leave.

“He will leave this summer. I said all along that the moment they lost to Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final last season was the moment Declan knew he needed to leave.”

Rice is one of the finest players in the world now and will be recognised as that if he plays at a bigger club.

The former Chelsea trainee knows this and he deserves to play for a much bigger club.

Arsenal has had a good season and will likely return to the UCL next season. Adding Rice to their squad will make it much stronger.

