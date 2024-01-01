Pundit insists Arsenal needs a different style of play for some games

Former Premier League defender Matthew Upson believes that Arsenal needs a different style of play for certain matches, following their loss to Fulham in the Premier League today.
The Gunners were eager to bounce back after a defeat to West Ham in their previous match. With the opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League table before Liverpool played, Mikel Arteta’s side had high hopes. Unfortunately, they delivered one of their worst performances of the season, resulting in a loss to Fulham.
Despite their efforts to break down the Cottagers, Arsenal lacked the cutting edge needed to make things happen. It was an unusually poor day for Arsenal, even worse than their performance against West Ham in the previous fixture. It appeared that Fulham had thoroughly studied Arsenal’s tactics, successfully thwarting every Gunners’ attack.
In such moments, Upson believes that Arsenal should have adopted a different approach to secure a win.
He said on the BBC:
“Every manager will have their own philosophy with how they want to play football matches.
“For me, you’re going to have matches like today were you need something different to win you that match.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have a style of play and a system, but we need more than one to win many games in the Premier League.
Every team has a different approach to the game and we must find different ways to break each down to win them.
I don’t think Arteta is prepared to learn anything beyond what Pep Guardiola taught him, is so immersed in the acclaims he was showered with last season, he literally thinks he can’t learn anything anymore.
Delusions of grandeur, egomania and typical short man syndrome consume this novice.
Relax Marshall! ☺
There is a serious need for plan B, the current system is no longer working,
I’m no manager by no means but this season arteta is not getting the best out of this team,
And that’s not the sign of a good manager,
Even if I was to manage a team against arsenal I’d know how to play them just sit back and double up on martinelle and saka and hit them on the break he should have seen at half time it wasn’t working why didn’t he try a different system like 4 4 2
Raya
Cedric. Saliba. Gab. Tomi
SAKA. Rice ode martinelle
Jesus. Havaretz
The first problem stems from not being a to replace Xhaka and Partey adequately (we now can see how valuable they were to our success last season).
I also want to raise concern about what seem to be a one dimensional style of play from Arteta. He seem to know no other pettern of play. Can’t even switch Saka and Martinelli to alternate wings or even try long balls when needed. Just the normal back-sideways passes. A one trick pony is he really is?
My last point is about his hesitation to integrate some our best youth players into this team. I’m talking about Nwaneri and the likes(about four of them if I’m not wrong). Sometimes to solve some problems all needed is the ability to look inward and develop a solution. Just look at how Pep developed Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis and the likes and also Klopp with Harvey Elliot and the likes.
I’m not really surprised though. He never really sought to develop any young talent. He is just the typical checkbook manager that he is raised to be. More amusing is the fact that even the master from whom he learnt his trade has softened his ways when it comes to outright purchases in favor of developing young talents.
My hope was that, after the disastrous ending to the last campaign Arteta would’ve learnt and improved on some of these things. So far nothing has changed and infact we are even worse than we were last season.