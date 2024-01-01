Pundit insists Arsenal needs a different style of play for some games

Former Premier League defender Matthew Upson believes that Arsenal needs a different style of play for certain matches, following their loss to Fulham in the Premier League today.

The Gunners were eager to bounce back after a defeat to West Ham in their previous match. With the opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League table before Liverpool played, Mikel Arteta’s side had high hopes. Unfortunately, they delivered one of their worst performances of the season, resulting in a loss to Fulham.

Despite their efforts to break down the Cottagers, Arsenal lacked the cutting edge needed to make things happen. It was an unusually poor day for Arsenal, even worse than their performance against West Ham in the previous fixture. It appeared that Fulham had thoroughly studied Arsenal’s tactics, successfully thwarting every Gunners’ attack.

In such moments, Upson believes that Arsenal should have adopted a different approach to secure a win.

He said on the BBC:

“Every manager will have their own philosophy with how they want to play football matches.

“For me, you’re going to have matches like today were you need something different to win you that match.”

We have a style of play and a system, but we need more than one to win many games in the Premier League.

Every team has a different approach to the game and we must find different ways to break each down to win them.