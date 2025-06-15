Pundit insists Arsenal needs more than one big signing this summer

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to invest a substantial fee in securing a striker during the current transfer window, with moves for either Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyökeres said to be nearing completion. With ambitions of taking the final step toward silverware, the Gunners appear focused on making a statement in the market.

Mikel Arteta’s side has shown consistent improvement over recent seasons, finishing second in the Premier League for two consecutive campaigns. Their progress has placed them among the elite, yet the elusive title continues to remain just out of reach. Determined to overcome that final hurdle, the club’s strategy appears centred around making high-impact acquisitions this summer.

Arsenal Target Key Positions for Strengthening

While the club may not bring in a large number of new signings, their recruitment strategy is expected to focus on quality over quantity. With top targets commanding significant fees, Arsenal are being selective in their approach. Securing a proven goalscorer is viewed as a priority, and the club are seemingly close to reinforcing their attacking options with a marquee name.

However, former footballer and pundit Tony Cascarino believes that simply signing a striker will not be enough. As quoted by Talk Sport, he stated:

“They need a couple of really big signings. People might look at [Martin] Zubimendi…I think it is way more than that, I think Arsenal need two or three big ones.

I think he (Sesko) is a really good player, but I think they are having to go bigger. That’s why I said if anyone could get Isak out of Newcastle, I would rather they try that one.”

Cascarino’s remarks reflect a broader concern that while the acquisition of a striker would be beneficial, it may not address all the areas that require strengthening if Arsenal are to lift major trophies finally.

The Path to Trophies Requires Smart Investment

There is little doubt that Arsenal are on the right trajectory, but the club must now make key decisions that translate potential into success. Addressing multiple positions and enhancing squad depth will be vital in competing on all fronts next season.

Supporters will be hoping that the transfer activity over the coming weeks reflects the club’s ambition. With the right additions, Arsenal could transform from runners-up into champions, and this window could prove pivotal in shaping the outcome of the next campaign.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

