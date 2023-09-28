Pundit insists Arsenal needs Premier League star to compete in Europe

Former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell believes that the Gunners need a top striker like Ivan Toney in order to succeed in both European and domestic competitions.

Toney has earned recognition as one of the top attackers in the Premier League since Brentford’s return to the English top flight. However, he is currently serving a ban for betting-related offences.

Campbell emphasises the need for Arsenal to acquire a prolific striker capable of scoring around 20 goals in the league each season. Arsenal’s current options, including Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, have not consistently reached that level of scoring.

Many have called on Arsenal to make a move for Toney, and Campbell is the latest to advocate for the club to pursue the talented striker.

He said on Sky Sports Premier League:

“Seeing the way things are going and especially with the Champions League, you do need somebody there who can help, who you can play tight and rely on them to put one away.

“There’s going to be a lot of talk, it’s not going to stop with the Ivan Toneys of this world being linked with Arsenal because they do miss that type of striker.”

Jesus and Nketiah have shown that they have limitations to their games and we need a player to help them with the goals’ burden.

If we want to succeed in all competitions, we must score more goals and a new striker could help us with that.

