Pundit insists Arsenal now has a striker that can take the chances they create

Paddy Kenny is more than convinced that Gabriel Jesus will score as many goals as possible now that he has moved to Arsenal.

This is because the striker was never really made the key man at Manchester City, and Arsenal creates so many chances per game.

The Gunners are set to add the Brazilian to their squad and his arrival means they now have a goal-scorer they can trust.

With the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard behind them, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette failed to score enough goals for Arsenal last season.

However, former Premier League goalkeeper, Kenny believes Jesus will take most of the chances that they will create.

He tells Football Insider:

“I really do think he can go to that next level.

“He’s a great age and I think he has something like one goal in every three games for Man City. He has never been the maion striker at Man City either.

“Arsenal create a lot of chances so, for me, if Arsenal create the same amount of chances as they did last season with that man up front, he will score a lot of goals.

“I think he will be the man.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is one of the finest attackers in the Premier League, and he has been doing great work at City.

Although he was never their main man in attack, he contributed some important goals.

At Arsenal, the attack will be built around him, so he would get even more chances to find the back of the net for the Gunners.

