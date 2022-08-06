Pundit insists Arsenal Premier League target will cost them a lot of money

Noel Whelan is convinced that West Ham will sell Arsenal target Jarrod Bowen for a huge transfer fee even if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

The England international emerged as one of the finest attackers in the country last season and he has continued to improve.

Mikel Arteta is adding new men to his squad, and he considers the former Hull City player one of the best men to improve his group.

However, West Ham is one of England’s ambitious clubs and they want to keep him.

They know they will eventually be powerless to do so when a top club comes, but they will certainly earn a good fee from selling him.

Whelan believes that would be the case if he signs a new contract or not.

He told Football Insider: “If there were two years left then it would be a different story. All it would take is another season and Bowen would be in that power position with one year left.

“They can afford to give it until the end of this season and see where the land lies. See how he performs, and see where the club ends up.

“Either way, they’re going to get a hefty fee.

“That fee is secure, as long as there’s a healthy two years on his contract. I can’t see there being too much interest this summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bowen is a very effective attacking player, and he will fit right into our current style of play.

One of his best characteristics is his hard work as he chases down every defender and presses opponents to make mistakes for him to score.

He also knows how to run in behind, which would be invaluable to us.

