Pundit insists Arsenal should have signed European goal machine

Arsenal’s interest in Victor Osimhen last summer highlighted their desire for a powerful, clinical striker, but the move ultimately didn’t materialise, and he instead went on loan from Napoli to Galatasaray. Now, Osimhen is thriving in the Turkish Super Lig, tallying an impressive eight goals in nine appearances and looking poised to help his club contend for the league title. Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker saw them consider various options, including Slovenian forward Benjamin Šeško, but the focus shifted, leaving both Osimhen and Šeško as missed opportunities.
This guy was available on loan if funds were tight but no, we decided to loan a washed up Sterling.
Thank you Edu (though I suspect that was Mikel’s call)
I wonder why no other big club seemed interested in him either?