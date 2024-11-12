Pundit insists Arsenal should have signed European goal machine

Osimhen v Spurs
Arsenal’s interest in Victor Osimhen last summer highlighted their desire for a powerful, clinical striker, but the move ultimately didn’t materialise, and he instead went on loan from Napoli to Galatasaray. Now, Osimhen is thriving in the Turkish Super Lig, tallying an impressive eight goals in nine appearances and looking poised to help his club contend for the league title. Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker saw them consider various options, including Slovenian forward Benjamin Šeško, but the focus shifted, leaving both Osimhen and Šeško as missed opportunities.

In the current season, Arsenal has struggled to capitalise on scoring chances in key matches, such as recent fixtures against Inter Milan and Chelsea. The Gunners’ lack of finishing has been a recurring issue, and a player of Osimhen’s calibre could arguably provide the goal-scoring edge they’ve been missing. Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer recently weighed in on this on the Optus Sport Football Podcast, suggesting that Osimhen’s attributes—a “proper old school number nine” with flair, pace, and a natural eye for goal—are exactly what Arsenal needs.

Osimhen on loan from Napoli
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

However, Schwarzer also pointed out the financial challenges involved in such a transfer. He said, “He’s like a proper old school number nine, but flair and pace and eye for goal, and could have had at least four or five against Tottenham. But the issue is, do you pay 120, 130 million Euros? I mean, I suppose they did it with Declan Rice, didn’t they?” This cost factor is especially relevant given Arsenal’s recent investment in Declan Rice, indicating the club is willing to pay for the right player but may face limitations on multiple large transfers.

In Osimhen’s case, there’s an argument that he could transform Arsenal’s attack, but Mikel Arteta’s tactics and style of play may present adaptation challenges. Osimhen’s fit within the Arsenal system would likely depend on the flexibility Arteta allows, and while Osimhen’s prowess is clear, Arsenal’s faith in Arteta’s long-term vision means they might continue to evaluate options. As the January window approaches, the question remains whether Arsenal will revisit this interest or seek alternative solutions to their goal-scoring struggles.

  1. This guy was available on loan if funds were tight but no, we decided to loan a washed up Sterling.

    Thank you Edu (though I suspect that was Mikel’s call)

