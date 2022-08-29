Pundit insists Arsenal target will flourish at the Emirates

Alan Hutton is convinced that Youri Tielemans will do well at Arsenal if he moves to the Emirates.

Reports have linked the midfielder with a move to the Gunners for a long time and the links are still there with just a few more days to go.

The Gunners have remained active in the transfer market and that is a clear sign they could still make a few more signings.

Tielemans has informed Leicester City that he wants to leave and the Foxes are willing to allow him to go.

However, it must be at the right price and it remains unclear if Arsenal will pay a good fee for his signature.

Tielemans has been in fine form since he moved to Leicester and he will make a step up if he moves to the Emirates.

Hutton admits it is hard for anyone to break into the current Arsenal team, but he insists Tielemans will thrive there.

He tells Football Insider:

“Again, I think he adds quality. It’s not about bringing in another number. I think he makes the team better.

“He will be a big signing for Arsenal.

“He’ll have his eyes on playing week in, week out and I think he can do that there.

“No disrespect to Leicester but he’ll have better players around him and he can flourish there, he’s a fantastic footballer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering the clubs interested in a move for him, Tielemans is a top player and he will benefit our squad.

In these last days of the transfer window, Leicester could reduce their asking price for his signature and that should make it easy for us to add him to the group.

