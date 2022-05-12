Pundit insists Arsenal will not do too much to keep in form player

Gabby Agbonlahor insists Eddie Nketiah is not the quality of striker that will be the main man at Arsenal next season.

Because of this, if he stays at the club, it would be on their terms and not his.

Nketiah has been in great form in recent weeks and there have been calls for Arsenal to keep him.

He has rejected the club’s previous contract offers to stay, but they might try to get him on a new deal again before this season finishes.

Agbonlahor expects them to take that step, but the former Aston Villa player insists it would not be a case of the club going all out to ensure that he stays with them.

He tells Football Insider: “Arsenal will not be held to ransom for a player like Nketiah. They will want to keep him but only on their terms.

“He has to understand that Arsenal are going in a different direction to other clubs. They’re going to be playing Champions League football and will know they have to bring in top quality players, especially at striker.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has been helpful in the last few games, but it doesn’t mean he is now prepared to be our main striker next season.

The former England Under21 star will be a good player to have in our squad, but we need a much more accomplished striker to lead the line next season.