Pundit insists Arsenal will pay for not buying players in the transfer window

Arsenal is chasing a place inside the Premier League’s top four before this season ends.

The return to Champions League football has been a goal for the club since 2018.

They have had three managers from that year until now, but still finished last season outside all the European places.

Mikel Arteta’s side has mounted a much better challenge for a top-four spot in this campaign.

However, the club failed to bolster its ranks in the last transfer window despite losing some squad members, including former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny believes they should have strengthened their squad and says they could pay for not doing so in this second half of the season.

He tells Football Insider: “This is the Premier League, it’s so demanding.

“You are going to struggle with injuries and suspensions. We know that’s a problem under Arteta.

“Suspensions build up in the second half of the season as well. Having done so well, Arsenal could find it difficult.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

With the outgoings that we had last month, we would pray injuries and suspension are not a problem for us in this second half of the season.

When you have no intention of adding new players to your squad, you should at least keep it together.

However, our current group has done well and should win a European place at the end of this season if they play at their best consistently.

