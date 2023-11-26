Pundit insists Arsenal will struggle to sign their top target in January

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Douglas Luiz in the last few months, especially after missing out on signing him in the summer of 2022. The Brazilian midfielder is considered an ideal addition by Mikel Arteta, who is keen to strengthen his squad.
With Thomas Partey expected to leave the Emirates at the end of the season, Luiz is seen as a suitable replacement for the injury-prone Ghanaian. Arsenal is reportedly determined to pursue a deal in January.
However, former England goalie Paul Robinson believes that acquiring Luiz in January could be challenging. He insists that the Brazilian is too crucial to Aston Villa, and they are unlikely to sell him midway through the season.
He tells Football Insider:
“I think he will be a very tough one to get out of Aston Villa.
“With the way they’re going and the direction Unai Emery is taking the club, they’re European contenders again this season.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Luiz has been on our radar for a while, which is a clear indication that he is a top player.
We need to try adding him to the group, but a January move will be difficult to pull off.
I’m just wondering how many “top target” we have?
I make it four at the moment 🤔🤔🤔🤔
KEN, Well, IF MARTINS regular rumours come true, many of which he himself however then discounts as not likely to come true anyway in JA Opinion, we will have a squad too large to fit into our training ground, so large will it be!
Arsenal lodge 15mil bid for him which was rejected and then he signed new contract, now we cant buy him 5 times of that price, so of course we will struggle to sign him for sure, as Aston villa are right in title race now.
The good thing is that last time out when Luiz move to arsenal failed before he signed a new contract with Aston villa they had a gentleman agreement that if a suitable offer of between £45m to £50m is tabled again he will be allowed to move so it’s up to arsenal to match that offer unless Unai Emery convince D Luiz to stay.