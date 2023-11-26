Pundit insists Arsenal will struggle to sign their top target in January

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Douglas Luiz in the last few months, especially after missing out on signing him in the summer of 2022. The Brazilian midfielder is considered an ideal addition by Mikel Arteta, who is keen to strengthen his squad.

With Thomas Partey expected to leave the Emirates at the end of the season, Luiz is seen as a suitable replacement for the injury-prone Ghanaian. Arsenal is reportedly determined to pursue a deal in January.

However, former England goalie Paul Robinson believes that acquiring Luiz in January could be challenging. He insists that the Brazilian is too crucial to Aston Villa, and they are unlikely to sell him midway through the season.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think he will be a very tough one to get out of Aston Villa.

“With the way they’re going and the direction Unai Emery is taking the club, they’re European contenders again this season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz has been on our radar for a while, which is a clear indication that he is a top player.

We need to try adding him to the group, but a January move will be difficult to pull off.