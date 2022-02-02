Pundit insists Arsenal won by offloading Aubameyang

Noel Whelan insists it is a win for Arsenal to have offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the last transfer window, even though they haven’t signed a replacement.
The attacker had been a problem to Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard stripped him of the captain’s armband.
He was also banished from the Arsenal first team and he risked being another Mesut Ozil who stayed on the bench and earned the most money at the Emirates.
The former Borussia Dortmund striker wasn’t prepared to end his career that way and pushed to join Barcelona.
Arsenal agreed to tear up his contract for a simple compensation, less than half of the wages he would have collected if he remained at the Emirates.
His departure has left them short in attack, but former Leeds United man, Whelan insists the club did the right thing.
He tells Football Insider: “Arteta has done the right thing. I can imagine he will be chuffed to bits after saving £25million by getting rid of him.
“There was no way back for him, and now they can use that money to replace him.
“It’s good business at the end of the day, he was the highest earner.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is not a good thing that we haven’t added a new attacker to our squad, but offloading Aubameyang is a major win.
The striker was no longer in our first-team plans, and he could have spent the next 18 months collecting a huge salary without playing for us.
If his departure had been earlier, we probably would have signed a replacement.
We can do that in the summer. Hopefully, our current options will help us end this season well.
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
The only winner out of this is Auba himself .
Nice pay off and gets out of the circus our club as become.
I wonder who’s next for Artetas chopping board .
If only he could get rid of the moaning Minny fans.
I know, it’s relentless and tedious.
Sorry you two ,you keep burying them small heads in the sand
Not small heads *but hopefully you get my point
You are right Dan Kit.
Players are from different backgrounds, have different temperaments etc. A good Manager is one who can harness their strengths and qualities to a greater success of the club. Arteta is far away form this. A pure dictator, His way or no way.
What many do not realize is the value of a player (and we are talking millions of dollars) fall when they are not playing and frozen out. Our players are going away for zero while Kroenke is expected to spent millions for incomings.
Arteta is bad for business. Period.
He’s gone
He’s not our problem
Barcelona obviously think he’s worth the lengthy contract so let them get on with it
Thanks Auba for the good times but I’ve moved on
I’m obviously a heartless old bat but when you’ve left…. you’ve left. He was hardly a lad coming through the Arsenal system. He was paid beyond most people’s dreams and won’t be a pauper at Barcelona.
Absolutely SueP, I loved the man, one of the best players to ever grace the shirt, but as you say, he’s gone, let’s move on. COYG.
👍
Admin why can I not post an article on this topic?
Arsenal would certainly win the league if the race was about highest “for free” payments – for players to leave. We are way out in front; no other cub is close.
As for the football, Arsenal will be out of the top six again with our boring, slow, unattractive and negative brand of Artetaforfreeball.
👍👍