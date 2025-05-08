Pundit insists Arsenal’s lack of striker investment has cost them this season

Chris Sutton has offered his perspective on Arsenal’s exit from the Champions League, stating that the Gunners’ season has been undermined by their failure to sign a striker. Arsenal did not strengthen their forward line during the summer or winter transfer windows, and that decision has ultimately proved costly in both the Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

Missed Opportunities in the Transfer Market

In an attempt to address the shortfall, the club made a move in January by submitting an offer for Ollie Watkins. However, Aston Villa turned down the approach, and Arsenal did not pursue another striker before the window closed. That lack of follow-up has now been highlighted as a critical error, with the team having suffered defeats that a clinical forward may have helped them avoid.

While Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have both been unavailable due to injury at various points, neither player has demonstrated the consistent goal-scoring form required to lead a title charge. The absence of a prolific striker has been apparent, and Arsenal have struggled as the season has gone on.

Sutton Highlights the Striker Issue

As cited by the All Kicking Off! podcast, Sutton commented:

‘Arteta has been there for five years now, and I think it’s glaringly obvious to look at Arsenal not bringing in a striker last summer.

At this level, it’s fine margins. They made that last-minute play for Ollie Watkins in the January window, which I think was an admission they had got things wrong.

Five seasons now with Arteta: I think there are definitely things he could have done that would have given Arsenal a better chance of winning silverware.’

Many Arsenal supporters are likely to share Sutton’s sentiment, agreeing that the failure to recruit a striker has had a significant impact on the club’s ability to compete for major trophies this season.

