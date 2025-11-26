Pundit insists Chelsea will not beat Arsenal if they do not improve

Chelsea secured an impressive victory over Barcelona in the Champions League last night, demonstrating that the Blues are a team on the rise. The win was particularly significant given Barcelona’s status as one of the favourites to claim the Champions League this season, and it provided Chelsea with a major confidence boost. However, while the result is encouraging, former Blue Craig Burley has cautioned against assuming that beating the Spanish giants guarantees success against Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Chelsea face a tougher test against Arsenal

Arsenal themselves are in excellent form, having secured a notable win over Tottenham in their most recent league fixture. The Gunners currently sit at the top of the Premier League standings, reflecting their consistency and quality this season. Chelsea will be aiming to challenge for the league crown and could emerge as serious contenders if Liverpool and Manchester City falter, but Burley emphasises that the upcoming clash with Arsenal represents a very different challenge. The Premier League leaders are unlikely to mirror the style of Barcelona, meaning Chelsea must adapt and raise their performance levels if they hope to succeed at the Emirates.

Burley highlights the ‘acid test’

Speaking to Metro Sport, Burley outlined his perspective on the significance of the fixture. He said, “Believe it or not, but a much better version of Chelsea will need to turn up. They will have to up their game from what we saw tonight to face Arsenal. Arsenal are not going to play like Barcelona did tonight. In some sense, that’s the acid test for Chelsea rather than the Barcelona game.” His comments underline that while the Champions League victory is positive, Chelsea must not become complacent and will need to deliver an even stronger performance to secure a win against a formidable Arsenal side.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…