Pundit insists Feyenoord star will fit in comfortably at Arsenal

Arsenal has been told that David Hancko of Feyenoord would be a good signing for them.

The Gunners have been active in this transfer window and improved their defence with the signing of Riccardo Calafiori just a week ago.

Despite his arrival, Arsenal could still add a defender to their group if a good opportunity arises, and they have now been tipped to sign Hancko.

Mikel Arteta’s side could make good use of the Slovak defender, who has already been one of the best players at his current club.

The Gunners have not been strongly linked with a move for him, and unless they sell one of their left-footed defenders, they will probably not make one.

However, former Dutch-Moroccan player Ali Boussaboun says Hancko would be comfortable at the Emirates if Arsenal decides to make a move for him.

“Hancko is the best defender in the Netherlands. He is ready for the top of the world and would not be out of place at Arsenal,” former Feyenoord striker Ali Boussaboun tells RTV Rijnmond.

“He hardly takes any cards (how they are dealt) and is also comfortable on the ball.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the world’s biggest clubs and will always be a reference point as a top team.

However, Hancko has not exactly been on our radar, and we should not expect a move for him.

