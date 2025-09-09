Pundit insists Havertz will bench Gyokeres when he is fit

Arsenal’s decision to bring Viktor Gyökeres to the Emirates this summer has been widely interpreted as a statement of intent. One of the underlying reasons for the signing is the club’s belief that Kai Havertz has not provided the level of attacking output expected since leading the line. While Havertz has featured regularly for the Gunners, questions around his goal return prompted the management to invest significantly in Gyökeres, who was identified as a proven goalscorer capable of elevating the team’s attacking threat.

The Swedish international arrives in North London with an impressive reputation, having delivered two highly successful seasons at Sporting Club. His prolific record, described as exceeding one hundred goals during that period, attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe. Arsenal ultimately secured his signature after protracted negotiations with the Portuguese side, underlining their determination to strengthen the squad. Many observers regard Gyökeres as one of the leading strikers in the game today, with the potential to help position Arsenal as genuine contenders for the Premier League crown.

Gyökeres’ Early Impact

Since making his debut, Gyökeres has quickly introduced himself to Arsenal supporters by scoring twice in his first three appearances. His physical presence, movement, and finishing ability have already offered glimpses of the qualities that persuaded the Gunners to bring him to England. Despite his strong start, not all voices in the footballing community are convinced he will retain his place once Havertz returns from injury.

Speaking on The Overlap, Jamie Carragher shared his perspective: “We’ve only seen him for three games and he’s got two goals but he’s not the easiest on the eye, is he? He’s not. I’m still convinced that when Kai Havertz is fit, he will play in the biggest games. That’s my hot take.”

Support and Expectations

Carragher’s comments have sparked debate, but they also reflect the competitive nature of Arsenal’s current squad. For Gyökeres, the focus remains on adapting quickly to the Premier League and demonstrating consistency in front of goal. His arrival provides Arsenal with both depth and variety in attack, while also ensuring that standards remain high for all players vying for a place in the starting eleven.

As Gyökeres continues his early journey with the club, it is important to recognise the value he brings. Constructive support rather than premature criticism will be essential in allowing him to flourish. If he builds on his encouraging start, he has the potential to become a pivotal figure in Arsenal’s pursuit of success this season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…