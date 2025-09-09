Pundit insists Havertz will bench Gyokeres when he is fit

Arsenal’s decision to bring Viktor Gyökeres to the Emirates this summer has been widely interpreted as a statement of intent. One of the underlying reasons for the signing is the club’s belief that Kai Havertz has not provided the level of attacking output expected since leading the line. While Havertz has featured regularly for the Gunners, questions around his goal return prompted the management to invest significantly in Gyökeres, who was identified as a proven goalscorer capable of elevating the team’s attacking threat.
The Swedish international arrives in North London with an impressive reputation, having delivered two highly successful seasons at Sporting Club. His prolific record, described as exceeding one hundred goals during that period, attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe. Arsenal ultimately secured his signature after protracted negotiations with the Portuguese side, underlining their determination to strengthen the squad. Many observers regard Gyökeres as one of the leading strikers in the game today, with the potential to help position Arsenal as genuine contenders for the Premier League crown.
Gyökeres’ Early Impact
Since making his debut, Gyökeres has quickly introduced himself to Arsenal supporters by scoring twice in his first three appearances. His physical presence, movement, and finishing ability have already offered glimpses of the qualities that persuaded the Gunners to bring him to England. Despite his strong start, not all voices in the footballing community are convinced he will retain his place once Havertz returns from injury.
Speaking on The Overlap, Jamie Carragher shared his perspective: “We’ve only seen him for three games and he’s got two goals but he’s not the easiest on the eye, is he? He’s not. I’m still convinced that when Kai Havertz is fit, he will play in the biggest games. That’s my hot take.”
Support and Expectations
Carragher’s comments have sparked debate, but they also reflect the competitive nature of Arsenal’s current squad. For Gyökeres, the focus remains on adapting quickly to the Premier League and demonstrating consistency in front of goal. His arrival provides Arsenal with both depth and variety in attack, while also ensuring that standards remain high for all players vying for a place in the starting eleven.
As Gyökeres continues his early journey with the club, it is important to recognise the value he brings. Constructive support rather than premature criticism will be essential in allowing him to flourish. If he builds on his encouraging start, he has the potential to become a pivotal figure in Arsenal’s pursuit of success this season.
This is nothing new. We all know that Havertz would have had plenty of game time if fit. I think he’d have started against Liverpool.
It’s nothing against Gyokeres. It’s just that Havertz is good, and ready. And Gyokeres’ price tag is irrelevant (it’s not like Havertz was cheap, nd Gyokeres was bought to be an option, not to necessarily start every game).
Really, the only question is whether Arteta starts being a bit quicker to use Merino up front. Especially after his exploits for Spain this week.
Nothing to do with gyokores its the style, our current style fits havertz but gyokores struggles with it, switch to a fast paced build up and fluid counter attacking and youll see him excel
Carragher is in no position to offer advise of any value to Arsenal, or make an evalualuation intended to help Arsenal.
Every strong area will definitely worry him, while each weakness point excidrs him because he’ll always want his own team at an advantage. No one expects objectivity from him.
Not easy on the eye says Carragher. I’ll tell you what’s not easy on the eye, watching him spit at that young girl in the car with her Dad.🤦♂️
As much as Cara is a knob you might wanna get the full story on what happened before Derek ,apparently they abused him for 5 minutes following down the road ,video was edited to make him look like a c0nt .
The family that videoed it were more vile than Cara himself .
Dan Kit,
I stand to be corrected, but wasn’t it the day that United had just beaten Liverpool 2-1, and they were giving him some stick at the traffic lights.
As I say, I stand to be corrected. 🤷♂️
What I was saying is the video was edited at the Pont of Cara spitting
But they were abused him for 5 mins before ,I would have done the same TBH ,or worse .
With all due respect I don’t think any Arsenal fan cares about Jamie Caraghers opinion, im also not sure why are we even talking about Jamie. Let’s focus on Arsenal not Jamie. Let’s kindly not write anything in the future about him thank you.
Just came on to JA and read the Ronaldo article now this .
😂😂
If Havertz benches Gyokeres then …..
Not even sure what to write TBH ,lost for words .
It wouldn’t surprise me at all, Dan
There should be competition for spots and starts, no reason to overplay anyone with all the depth we have.
Gyokeres seems to be the target currently, but how about others?
Eze more than capable as an AM, but will Odegaard get benched if he underperforms like last year.
Mosquera was very impressive in his first PL match, and away at Anfield at that! Certainly deserves to be in the conversation and competition at CB, can step in for an injured or underperforming Saliba.
Madueke, White, Merino, Hincapie, competition and opponent should decide playing time, hopefully this is Arteta’s thinking as the season progresses.