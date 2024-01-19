Pundit insists Isak would be an excellent signing for Arsenal

Alexander Isak is one of the finest strikers in the Premier League, and Arsenal has followed the Swede since he played for Real Sociedad.

Isak has been a key reason Newcastle has reemerged as a top club in the English top flight and continues to be linked with a move away.

The Gunners need a new goalscorer after watching Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus fail to score enough goals.

Mikel Arteta’s side considers signing a new frontman a priority and could move for one in the summer. Should that be Isak?

Newcastle are an ambitious club who have competed with Arsenal for some fine talents, and it will be difficult for them to lose Isak to the Gunners.

However, does he even fit into what Arsenal is trying to do in North London? Frank McAvennie thinks so and tells Football Insider:

“I think he would be excellent at Arsenal.

“He’s energetic, he’s quick and a great player.

“Now will decide how good a manager Mikel Arteta is because a lot of things are going belly-up.

“They’re not winning games they should be and people are finding them out – they need a striker.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak has been one of the most consistently good strikers in the Premier League, and the Swede is a very sharp finisher.

What our current team lacks is a player who can put the ball in the back of the net and he might be the solution.

