Pundit insists it’s a big deal to replace your best players as Partey nears Arsenal exit

In their pursuit of further developing their playing squad, Arsenal is considering the possibility of offloading Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka during this transfer window.

After reaching new heights in the previous season, the Gunners are determined to build upon their success by utilizing the current transfer window to enhance their team.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal is actively searching for top talents to bolster their group, which may result in the departure of certain players.

According to some reports, Xhaka has purportedly reached an agreement to join Bayer Leverkusen, while Partey has attracted interest from Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Both players have played integral roles for the Gunners, and Alan Hutton emphasizes Partey’s positive contributions. Consequently, it is imperative for the club to be prepared to replace him adequately should he decide to leave.

“I thought Partey was good,” Hutton tells Football Insider.

“I know he had injuries and different things have happened but you really need to think that they have got somebody lined up to fill that void if they are going to let him leave. It’s a huge deal to replace your best central midfielder.

“If you get the fee that you are looking for and you can reinvest it within your squad, maybe Arteta feels he needs more strength and depth, so he will need to use that money wisely. “

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey has been superb for us for much of his time on our books, but he is replaceable and now is the best time to cash in on the Ghanaian star.

If we allow him to reach next summer, we will make significantly less in transfer fees, but we must secure a replacement before he leaves.

Sick of transfer news ??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…