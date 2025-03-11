Pundit insists out-of-form Arsenal star will still make defenders worried if he plays

Joleon Lescott believes that Raheem Sterling remains a significant attacking threat who could still trouble defenders if allowed to start games for Arsenal.

The Chelsea loanee has missed his chance to make a lasting impression after a series of ineffective performances when called upon to start for the Gunners. It now seems likely that Sterling has played his last match for Arsenal, although there are still numerous games left to play before the current season concludes.

While the Gunners continue to respect the former Manchester City forward, it appears he will be fortunate to be considered for selection before the season’s end. Despite having been given chances to prove himself, Sterling has not capitalised on them, yet Lescott maintains that defenders would still be wary of him.

Lescott shared his thoughts on the matter in an interview with Rio Ferdinand Presents, stating, “If you’re a defender, regardless of anything, if I’m looking at the teamsheet and I’m seeing Sterling, I’m nervous. If there’s a race, he’s going to win one.”

He continued, “But you’re still worried about the pace, you’re questioning that at the minute, but I’m still believing he is fast – he’s faster than most defenders.”

Sterling has undeniably had some successful years in his career, but his time at Arsenal appears to have passed, and it is difficult to imagine him ever being deemed good enough to contribute consistently for the club. Despite the respect he commands as a player, it seems that his opportunities at Arsenal have dwindled, and the team will likely not consider him for future selection. According to Lescott, defenders would still view him as a threat, but the forward’s chances of regaining a spot in the starting lineup seem increasingly slim.