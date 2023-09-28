Pundit insists playing yesterday certifies that Ramsdale is now number two at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale was in the Arsenal team for the game against Brentford as he had a first taste of action after weeks out for David Raya.

Raya was in goal in the last league game and the previous Champions League fixture and now seems to be the first choice at the Emirates.

There has been a lot of criticism of the decision to sign him and starting him in place of an in-form Ramsdale.

However, the Gunners’ manager, Mikel Arteta, is sure he knows what he is doing and does not intend to change.

As Ramsdale kept a clean sheet for the team last night with some fine saves, it should tell Arteta that he is still available for a chance in the league.

However, Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail claims his appearance in last night’s match confirms he is now second choice.

He said:

‘Ramsdale was picked last night for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup game against Brentford and that proves to me what I’ve said all along – he’s the No 2.

‘He’s the cup goalkeeper for Arsenal. On Saturday at Bournemouth [in the Premier League], he will be back on the bench.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is one of our finest players and we all feel bad that he is no longer the first choice, but Raya is doing an amazing job and it makes little sense to bench him for the Englishman.

——————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…