Pundit insists Ramsdale should be England’s number one now

Noel Whelan admits Jordan Pickford is a good goalkeeper who is having a bad season, but he has no doubt that Aaron Ramsdale is the best England goalkeeper at the moment.

The Arsenal man made yet another jaw-dropping save against Leicester City in his last match to help Arsenal keep a clean sheet.

While the Gunners keep moving up the league standings and towards a top-four finish, Everton is close to being relegated from the Premier League.

Pickford still makes saves for them, but his defence doesn’t help and it is hard to see his contributions.

If he gets relegated, Ramsdale should easily become England’s number one, but Whelan believes even now he is the best English goalie.

The former Leeds United man tells Football Insider: “When you’re looking at consistency, you’ve got to say he’s ahead of Pickford in the England set-up.

“The saves he’s made, the distribution, the presence he’s had in that goal – it’s incredible.

“I’m not taking anything away from Pickford. He has had a difficult time this season behind that Everton defence. He’s also had to make a lot of top saves.

“But Ramsdale is at the very top of his game right now. Arsenal are sitting fourth, full of confidence – and he’s ticking every single box.

“With these friendlies coming up, he’s the one – out of everyone – who should be starting for England.”

It would be great and exciting for an Arsenal goalie to become England’s number one again.

However, you cannot say Ramsdale has not deserved it.

It has been a remarkable rise for the 23-year-old who has suffered two relegations from the Premier League.

He is now in one of the biggest clubs in the world and he is proving his worth.

