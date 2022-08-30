Pundit insists red-hot Arsenal target will struggle to play regularly at the Emirates

Noel Whelan believes even Wilfried Zaha will struggle to break into the current Arsenal team.

The winger has been the subject of transfer interest from the Gunners for several seasons now.

They chose to buy Nicolas Pepe over a move for him in 2019 and he stayed at Crystal Palace.

The Gunners have offloaded Pepe, and they want to replace the winger.

Their main target is Pedro Neto of Wolves, but it would be difficult to add the Portuguese star to their squad.

A move for Zaha could be on the cards now, but the former Leeds United man, Whelan, believes he will struggle to play.

He tells Football Insider:

“It’s very difficult to see where he’s going to fit into a team who are flying high at the top of the league, but bringing in players with quality will only add to their ammunition.

“When you look at their team – it is a formidable front four.”

We need to have quality in depth at our disposal because this season is long.

Zaha has started the campaign very well with 3 goals from the same number of league games.

He would bring a lot of experience to our attack and goals.

