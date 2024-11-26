Pundit insists Saliba and Gabriel ‘dominated’ in form Sporting striker

Arsenal showcased their defensive prowess in their Champions League clash against Sporting Club, effectively neutralising the in-form Viktor Gyökeres. The Swedish striker had entered the game on a remarkable run, including a hat-trick against Manchester City in a previous round. However, Arsenal’s backline, led by Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba, delivered an outstanding performance that kept Gyökeres at bay throughout the match.

The Gunners’ defensive pair demonstrated why they are considered among the best partnerships in the Premier League. Gabriel’s physicality and aerial dominance complemented Saliba’s composure and tactical awareness, allowing them to contain Gyökeres, a striker known for his ability to hold up the ball, exploit spaces, and score in critical moments.

Leon Osman, analysing the game for the BBC, commended Arsenal’s defensive display, emphasising the duo’s superiority over Gyökeres:

“Gabriel and William Saliba have dominated Viktor Gyökeres tonight. He showed his ability to hold the ball up at times, but when you are talking of £100m, you’d have expected him to give that Arsenal duo a bit more of a difficult evening on his home ground than he did tonight.”

This performance highlights the growing consistency and synergy between Gabriel and Saliba, who have become indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s plans. Their ability to stifle one of Europe’s hottest strikers in a high-stakes match further underscores their credentials as a top-tier defensive pairing.

For Gyökeres, this match served as a test against the kind of opposition he would face regularly if he were to make a high-profile move, potentially even to Arsenal, who are reportedly interested in him. While he struggled to make an impact in this game, his overall form still makes him a compelling transfer target.

Arsenal’s defensive resilience in this match reflects their ambition in the competition and provides a solid foundation for their hopes of progressing further in the Champions League. Maintaining such discipline and composure will be crucial as they continue their European campaign.