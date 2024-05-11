Pundit insists Spurs should be willing to help Arsenal win the title and reveals why

Arsenal will need help from their fierce rivals, Tottenham, if they are to win the Premier League title this season.

Tottenham will face Manchester City in the penultimate game of the season at home, and if they can take points off the Citizens, Arsenal will be in a position to clinch the title, provided they win their remaining league games as well.

However, the Lilywhites are also aiming to qualify for the Champions League at the end of this season, which adds a layer of complexity to the situation. They need to win the game against Manchester City.

This puts Tottenham in a dilemma as they must decide whether they want to win and secure Champions League qualification, potentially helping Arsenal win the Premier League, or if they want to play in the Europa League to prevent Arsenal from winning the title.

But Troy Deeney insists that Spurs should want to help Arsenal become champions. He writes in The Sun:

‘I’m getting to a point where, as a football fan, I want a different team to win the league. Not because City are terrible but it just gets boring.

‘We want to see the likes of City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and, hopefully, Spurs all pushing and competing until the final ebbs of the season.

‘I want to be sat there thinking, “Blimey, who’s going to win the league?” rather than, “This is a done deal, it’s City, roll on the summer” because it becomes a waste of time.

‘So, here we go: Tottenham should WANT to help Arsenal win the title by getting a result against City.

‘It will give themselves and everyone else hope that they can win it one day.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need their help to win the league, and we expect Spurs to try to win, even though that does not guarantee that they can defeat Manchester City.

JustArsenal’s Admin Pat has done an interview with the biggest Man United fan site about our upcoming game – Read it here…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…