Pundit insists that Arsenal must have regrets over failed signing

Gary Neville has claimed that Arsenal must have regrets over their failed signing of Jamie Vardy in the summer of 2016.

It’s been made known that the English forward held talks with Arsene Wenger over a potential move to North London five years back, with the talks believed to have gone well before the Leicester striker made a dramatic U-turn on his decision.

You could definitely argue that the Gunners never made up for that failed signing, with Alexandre Lacazette having failed to score prolifically, and you would imagine that we would be a much more formidable force with Vardy leading our attack.

Gary Neville admits that he and others said that showed a lack of ambition in turning down the move to the Emirates at the time, but has since changed his thinking, adding that Arsenal must regret failing to get that deal over the line.

“Vardy and Schmeichel are both big characters in terms of being a constant through this period,” the pundit said on his Gary Neville Podcast. “Vardy turned down Arsenal three or four seasons ago, and you think of that decision, we said at the time that he might lack ambition, but actually, Leicester have done brilliantly since then and he’s gone on to become a club legend.

“You can’t say he’s made the wrong decision and I’m sure Arsenal wish they would have got him in the end because he’s a spirited striker, the type that Arsenal need in terms of personality and character. He’ll play on for a few more years, he’s so fit, he’s got that pace and hunger.”

Would Arsenal’s fortunes have been ultimately better with Jamie Vardy leading the line over the last five years?

Patrick