Pundit insists that Arsenal must have regrets over failed signing

Gary Neville has claimed that Arsenal must have regrets over their failed signing of Jamie Vardy in the summer of 2016.
It’s been made known that the English forward held talks with Arsene Wenger over a potential move to North London five years back, with the talks believed to have gone well before the Leicester striker made a dramatic U-turn on his decision.
You could definitely argue that the Gunners never made up for that failed signing, with Alexandre Lacazette having failed to score prolifically, and you would imagine that we would be a much more formidable force with Vardy leading our attack.
Gary Neville admits that he and others said that showed a lack of ambition in turning down the move to the Emirates at the time, but has since changed his thinking, adding that Arsenal must regret failing to get that deal over the line.
“Vardy and Schmeichel are both big characters in terms of being a constant through this period,” the pundit said on his Gary Neville Podcast. “Vardy turned down Arsenal three or four seasons ago, and you think of that decision, we said at the time that he might lack ambition, but actually, Leicester have done brilliantly since then and he’s gone on to become a club legend.
“You can’t say he’s made the wrong decision and I’m sure Arsenal wish they would have got him in the end because he’s a spirited striker, the type that Arsenal need in terms of personality and character. He’ll play on for a few more years, he’s so fit, he’s got that pace and hunger.”
Would Arsenal’s fortunes have been ultimately better with Jamie Vardy leading the line over the last five years?
Patrick
That was shortly after their EPL win wasn’t it? Maybe he chose loyalty to the club that gave him his main chance and it certainly paid off for LC. Admire his work ethic immensely
Vardy is 100% a counter attacking striker
Arsenal are 100% not a counter attacking team, we are actually the opposite.
Mismatch if I ever saw one.
The issue facing Arsenal is the squad is bloated with average players. Or players who was deemed good then came to arsenal and regressed. Example parttey who can’t stay fit. If it wasn’t parttey a lot will be calling for his head. Now the most trusted player in that Arsenal team albeit he has limited quality is granit xhaka. He never misses games, even when injured he always want to play, he wants to fight for the team. The second player who comes close is lacazette. Let’s take a moment and leave being biased for one minute. Aubameyang has been regressing yet he doesn’t get enough stick, pepe is the worse signing we have made in decades. The club signed him over zaha emery preferred. What does that say about the club? Don’t be surprised that the club is the one running show not Arteta, like they didn’t inform him about the Amazon deal. I’m not excusing Arteta as he has his own blames but the to think about it, why is bellerin still at this club? The club is greedy, they want to get maximum amount and when this doesn’t happen they offer him another massive deal. What sort of business men and women run Arsenal? If they are a serious club about 6 players will already be gone, nkethia,AMN, kolasinac, bellerin, Aubameyang,nelson,Cedric,elneny. If this young players care about their career they should push for a move away. And one more thing, I’m not hyped by balogun. Only the English fans is hyping this guy. He has a long way to go. He’s at the same age as greenwood and we all know who is ahead. Martinelli is another player who needs to turn up for the season. For now my finger is crossed for last day of transfer window.
To be fair Arsenal’s inability to get the best out of our top strikers has hampered out title aspirations.
Francis Jeffers, Park chu Young, Marouane Chamakh, Gervais Kouassi, Andre Arshavin, Yaya Sanogo, Takuma Asano, Lucas Perez were brilliant strikers but did not receive enough opportunities at Arsenal.
If we had employed a top manager like Allan Pardue, Ian Holloway Steve Bruce or Toni Pulis this club would have won several PL titles since 2005.
Not sure if you’re being facetious (really can’t tell because most people laugh at those players but you threw arshavin in there!) but in any case I always thought Lucas Perez was really strange because he seemed to fit the team like a glove and played really well whenever he did get the chance. Just seemed like Wenger didn’t like him for some reason.