Pundit is convinced Arsenal signed this man at the perfect age

Former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan is clearly a fan of Aaron Ramsdale and has now tipped the Arsenal goalie to play at the top level for a long time.

The Gunners signed him from Sheffield United in the summer and he is expected to remain their number one for the foreseeable future considering that he is just 23.

Whelan has watched him in his first few appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side and says he would only get better.

He told Football Insider: “He’s settled in really well, quicker than anyone would have expected,” he told Football Insider.

“A lot of people may have questioned it, but at the end of the day he is in the international set-up so he can’t be a bad goalkeeper.

“They’ve done the right thing by getting in a British goalkeeper in terms of the communication and leading from the back.

“He’s a really good age – he’s only going to get better over the years with Arsenal.

“They’ve got a really good balance and rhythm with the players they’ve brought in. They look like they are really getting it together.

“They look a lot stronger with a bit more belief.

“The fee will have been questioned, but it’s not about the money they paid but rather the years of service they’re going to get from him in the future.”

Just Arsenal opinion

Ramsdale has looked very confident in goal and it could be because he has experience at other Premier League clubs and Arsenal has truly made the right call to bring him to the Emirates.

The first thing a good goalkeeper shows at his new club is to displace the number one he meets there and the Englishman has done that.

With his assured presence in goal, the Gunners can now look to win trophies and also secure a return to European football this season.

Ramsdale will be a major part of our success and if he is already delivering fine performances at this stage, I am excited about how good his performances would be when he hits the prime of his career.