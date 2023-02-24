Pundit is convinced Newcastle is the right club for Arsenal man

Former Aston Villa man Alan Hutton believes Kieran Tierney would be a right fit for Newcastle United as he struggles to play at Arsenal.

The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko has forced the Scotsman to see less playing time at the Emirates and some reports suggest Eddie Howe likes him.

The Magpies now have money to spend and could move for the left-back at the end of this season, but is he right the right fit for them?

Hutton is convinced he is and tells Football Insider:

“I knew it was going to be a big jump going down to the Premier League, but I knew he was ready for it. Unfortunately, they have brought in Zinchenko who has been outstanding.

“But I think somewhere like Newcastle, where he would be loved, they would love the way he plays, I think that would suit. For me, I think he is a better player overall than their current options.”

Tierney has been one of the finest players in our squad since he moved to London from Celtic, but he is struggling to play now.

It is tempting to offload the defender, but the most successful clubs keep their best men in their squad even if they do not play much.

An injury to Zinchenko means we could turn to a quality player like Tierney, but that is no longer achievable if he leaves.

