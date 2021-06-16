Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Pundit is convinced that Arsenal will miss out on this transfer target

Gabby Agbonlahor has tipped Arsenal to miss out on the signing of Mat Ryan to Celtic after the Scotsmen became interested in a move for him.

Ryan spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal and he proved to be a worthy deputy to Bernd Leno.

He has returned to Brighton now and looks set for a move away as he is still not the first choice at the South Coast club.

Arsenal’s other goalkeeper is Alex Runarsson and the Iceland international has proven to be unreliable in the games that he has played for the Gunners.

They would prefer to have Ryan as the backup to Leno, but Celtic has now emerged as another possible destination for him.

Football Insider reveals that Celtic have promised him their number one shirt as well as making him their first choice.

Agbonlahor admits that moving to Arsenal would have been a dream transfer for him, however, he would rather move to Celtic where he will be guaranteed regular playing time.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “I think he’ll want to be number one.

“He was number one for a long period at Brighton.

“It would’ve been a dream move, a move to Arsenal and just to get any minutes there.

“But I think he’d rather be number one at Celtic than number two at Arsenal.

“I see him going there to Celtic if they can get the right package together.”

  1. PJ-SA says:
    June 16, 2021 at 8:32 pm

    City and Chelsea in our first 3 games.

    1. SueP says:
      June 16, 2021 at 9:17 pm

      We have to play them at some point
      Looking on the bright side a lot of their players will have been involved in the Euros… fatigue etc
      I intend to start the season on a positive note …. even if it goes t*ts up shortly after

  2. Tas says:
    June 16, 2021 at 9:17 pm

    Off topic

    have you heard Real Madrid wants ESR sawap deal for Odegaard

    I say no way one is a back up for the other for Arsenal if we sell or swap ESR we are back to start

