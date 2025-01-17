Pundit is sure Arsenal defender will leave the Emirates this month

Kieran Tierney has fallen out of favour at Arsenal, and Celtic are keen to take him back to Glasgow. However, financial constraints may limit the Scottish club’s ability to sign him now, with a free transfer at the end of the season appearing more feasible.

The left-back, once a key player at the Emirates, has struggled to regain his place in the team. This season, Tierney has made just one start following a lengthy injury absence at the beginning of the campaign. Arsenal, while open to selling him now, may also consider allowing him to run down his contract. However, with injuries always a possibility, the Gunners may prefer to retain him for squad depth until the summer.

Celtic remain determined to sign the defender during this transfer window. Pundit Paul Robinson, commenting on the situation to Football Insider, expressed confidence that a deal could be imminent. He said, “It’s definitely getting done, it just depends on the player’s determination to get it through. The player can kick and scream all he wants, and eventually, we know that players get their way. This is a deal that fits Celtic, it fits Kieran Tierney—it just works for everybody, that deal, it just sits right, doesn’t it?”

Robinson’s statement underscores the potential appeal of this move for all parties involved. Tierney would likely welcome a return to Celtic, the club where he began his career and enjoyed significant success. Celtic, in turn, would benefit from the addition of a player who knows the club well and brings both experience and quality to their squad.

Despite Tierney’s diminished role at Arsenal, the Gunners may still view him as a valuable option for depth, particularly as the season progresses and injuries take their toll. While Celtic’s financial limitations could delay the transfer until the summer, the player’s willingness to push for the move may yet influence the outcome of the situation. Whether the deal happens now or later, Tierney’s time at Arsenal appears to be nearing its conclusion.