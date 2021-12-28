Pundit joins calls for youth players to get more chances instead of postponed games

Gary Neville has added his voice to calls for the Premier League to stop postponing matches because of covid outbreaks.

Arsenal’s match against Wolves has been called off because their opponents do not have enough players to fulfil the fixture, with some of their players getting infected with the disease.

No one knows how long this will go on, but one obvious thing is that there might be trouble rescheduling these matches next year.

TalkSport’s Adrian Durham criticised matches getting postponed on Twitter and former United man, Neville supported him as quoted by the Mail.

“Completely agree Adrian . No way these clubs can’t get a team out. We’ve seen in the PL when teams requests are rejected they end up playing near on full strength line ups . Time for clubs to get on with it and trust their young players unless in exceptional circumstances.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal had to play some of their first matches of the season with a depleted team and the likes of Folarin Balogun were handed starts.

It didn’t turn out so well, but at least our game against Brentford wasn’t called off and we have continued our season from that poor start.

The Premier League needs to make it harder for clubs to get matches postponed, and this period might be a good time to give chances to youngsters across the country.

