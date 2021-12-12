Pundit joins in the chorus of condemnation aimed at Aubameyang

Tim Sherwood has slammed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Mikel Arteta dropped the striker for Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Southampton.

The club captain had reportedly returned late from a trip abroad and Mikel Arteta disciplined him.

This isn’t the first time Auba has been on the news for the wrong reason and the striker is already struggling to score goals this season.

Former Tottenham manager, Sherwood says Arteta is under a lot of pressure, he doesn’t need his players to give him additional problems.

Sherwood said on Sky Sports via The Daily Mail: ‘I think the manager is under huge pressure, but what he can’t suffer is players throwing the toys out the pram and thinking because I’m sitting on the bench at Everton I can do whatever I want and not curb with the rest of the players.

‘I think it’s an absolute disgrace.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Auba’s unacceptable behaviour has reached a point that the club needs to punish him as an example to others.

The Gabon star is one of the oldest members of the Arsenal squad and wears the captain’s armband.

He needs to be more responsible, and if that cannot happen, he should lose the armband and perhaps be shipped out of the club before he influences the younger players negatively.

