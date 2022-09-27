Pundit makes a very valid point regarding Harry Maguire and Ben White

Noel Whelan has added his voice to the pundits who are baffled England left Ben White at home in this international break.

The Arsenal defender is a regular for his club and he is one reason they are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment.

Despite that, Gareth Southgate left him at home and picked Harry Maguire, who has lost his place in the Manchester United starting XI.

The defender caused a penalty in England’s 3-3 draw against Germany last night, yet he looks set to be on the plane to the World Cup in Qatar.

Former Leeds man, Whelan, is baffled by that decision and insists White is a much better defender.

He tells Football Insider:

“I find it really difficult to understand – he’s a natural centre half.

“He’s been doing a fantastic job for Arsenal, but Harry Maguire has been sat on the bench.

“How does someone who is key to a successful Arsenal side not get included? I find it bizarre.

“I actually think Ben White is a better player than Harry Maguire.

“He’s doing a fantastic job at right-back for Arsenal, and I’d think that was actually just another string to his bow that would help his chances of being included.

“It’s a strange one to get your head around, but it’s just my opinion.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has been proving he is a top centre-back even though he is playing out of position at Arsenal now.

Maguire is simply an expensive flop which everyone sees except Southgate.

It remains unclear when the England gaffer will drop the former Leicester City man for White, perhaps he will lose his job before realising that.