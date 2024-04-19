Pundit makes bold comparison between this Arsenal team and Pochettino’s Tottenham

Jamie Carragher has issued a cautionary warning, suggesting that Arsenal risks following a path of perennial underachievement similar to Tottenham’s during Mauricio Pochettino’s tenure.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has missed out on the opportunity to contend for the Champions League title this season and currently trails behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings.

Last season, the Gunners were in contention for the league title before falling short to City.

With a series of close calls, there is growing concern among Arsenal supporters that the team may lack the extra edge needed to secure victories and clinch titles.

While Arsenal boasts a youthful squad with potential, Carragher parallels Pochettino’s Tottenham, which failed to secure any major trophies despite its promising roster.

While there’s still time for Arsenal to succeed, Carragher’s comparison serves as a reminder of the importance of converting potential into tangible results on the field.

Carragher said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are in danger of becoming Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs; a side to be admired for nearly being great.

‘It is damning with faint praise to say Arteta, just like Pochettino during his spell at Spurs, deserves more respect and credit for making Arsenal challengers than criticism in the event of falling short.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are already better than that Tottenham team, having won an FA Cup and Community Shield under Mikel Arteta.

But in truth, we need to win a major trophy soon to make fans of rival clubs take us seriously.

