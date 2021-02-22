Pundit makes curious claim about Aubameyang

Micah Richards has become the latest pundit to suggest that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has lost his explosiveness as he finishes the first year of his new Emirates deal.

The Gabonese striker made a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund as one of the most explosive strikers in Europe.

He also showed how fast he can be in his first few seasons at Arsenal as he combined his speed with a killer instinct to score goals with reckless abandon for the Gunners.

He has scored 22 league goals in each of his last two seasons, but it doesn’t seem like he will get anywhere near that figure in this campaign.

After netting a maiden Premier League hat-trick in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leeds United, he fired blanks against Manchester City in a game that Arsenal needed to win.

Richards was on punditry duty on Sky Sports and said the striker was no longer the fast forward who joined the Gunners suggesting that he is no longer as fast as he was three years ago.

“Aubameyang is the wrong side now,” the former City defender said as quoted by HITC.

“He had a moment when he tried to run past Stones and he didn’t have the pace that he had from two or three years ago.”