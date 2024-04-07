Pundit makes fresh Premier League title prediction after Arsenal go top again

Glenn Hoddle has revised his Premier League prediction as Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City continue to refuse to drop points in the title race.

These three teams are locked in a fierce battle to claim the title of champions of England this season, with Arsenal currently leading the standings following their recent results.

However, Arsenal’s grip on the top spot could be short-lived, particularly if Liverpool secures a victory against Manchester United in their upcoming match.

Meanwhile, Manchester City remains firmly in contention for the title, and their track record demonstrates their resilience as they pursue a fourth consecutive title.

With all three clubs still in the running, there are ample games remaining for the top spot to change hands multiple times before the season concludes.

Following Arsenal’s reclamation of the top spot, it’s expected that some pundits, including Hoddle, will reassess their predictions based on the remaining fixtures for each contender.

“I went City at the beginning of the season but after looking at the fixtures, I fancy Liverpool’s fixtures,” Hoddle said on TNT Sport.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the most in-form teams in Europe this year, and our players look prepared to battle until the end of the title race. This gives us confidence, and we do not have to listen to these predictions.