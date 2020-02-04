Pundit takes the opportunity to have a laugh at Arsenal’s expense

Chris Sutton makes fun of Arsenal after they earn their 13th draw of the season.

Arsenal has had a poor season and with the team is sitting closer to the relegation zone than to the top four, Mikel Arteta will be desperate to see his side end this season inside the top half of the table.

The Gunners recently broke a record that their fans will not be happy about. Their draw against Burnley was the 13th stalemate they have had in the league this season and that has broken their record for the number of draws in a 38-game campaign.

Arsenal currently occupies tenth, just seven points above West Ham who are 18th on the league table.

While speaking on the possibility of teams dropping down divisions this season, Chris Sutton and Charlie Adam discussed which teams may end up being relegated.

Adam claimed that teams from 14th placed Crystal Palace who have 30 points this season and below them have a big fight on their hand if they are to avoid relegation.

Chris Sutton then subtly muttered that Arsenal could probably save themselves by earning a few more draws.

He said as quoted by Football London: “Arsenal will probably get another ten draws to keep them up.”

This is the situation that Arsenal now finds themselves in, mediocre former footballers deriding Arsenal. It is a sad state of affairs that it is now Arsenal that has become the butt of jokes.

Ah well, we just have to take it on the chin and await the day we can turn the tables.